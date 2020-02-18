Fire Guts Dagomba Line Again

Dagomba Line on fire

DAGOMBA LINE, which is one of the biggest slums in Kumasi, has been gutted again by fire.

The cause of the fire on Friday was not immediately known but sources suspected it started from a certain room.

The inferno, which travelled at top speed due to the dryness of the weather, consumed everything in its path.

Several make-shift rooms in the densely-populated community were razed down within few minutes.

The fire, which caused massive destruction, had rendered scores of people homeless, the paper had been told.

Dagomba Line is one of the prone areas for fire outbreaks in Kumasi. The place suffers fire outbreaks almost every year.

The place is inhabited by head porters known as ‘Kayayie’ that have travelled to Kumasi in search of greener pastures.

A power pylon in the area got collapsed due to the inferno. This temporarily affected power supply to some areas.

People that first saw the fire tried in vain to douse it. The fire then spread quickly and caused more damage.

After it became clear to the people that they could not fight the fire, fire fighters were called to quench the blaze.

When the paper visited the scene after the fire had been put off, some of the victims were shedding uncontrollable tears.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi