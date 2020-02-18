Celestine Donkor, Others Honoured

Celestine Donkor

Gospel artiste Celestine Donkor was crowned the Gospel Artiste of the Year at this year’s edition of the annual National Gospel Music Awards held in Kumasi during the weekend.

She also took home Song of the Year and Album of the Year at the ceremony which was attended by a large number of gospel music stakeholders.

The awards scheme, which is in its third year, recognizes and celebrates the work of gospel musicians and also showcases their talent and success, was organized by the Royal Akofena Entertainment, in collaboration with Nhyira FM.

At the ceremony, 18 music industry players were also honoured for their contributions towards the development of the industry in the country.

The awards ceremony also witnessed live musical performances from some of the nominees.

The full list of winners on the night is as follows:

Artiste of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Best Male Vocalist – Nacee

Songwriter of the Year – Faya

Female Vocalist of the Year – Perpy

Honorary Worshipper of the Year – Brother Sammy

Worship Song of the Year – Efa wo ho (Nacee)

Traditional Song of the Year – Yen Agya a Owo Soro ( Nacee)

Gospel Music Group of the Year – Toda Sounds

Urban Gospel Song of the Year – Don Simon

Choral Song of the Year – Pae mu ka (Harmonious)

Gospel Album of the Year – Agbebolo (Celestine Donkor)

Gospel Video of the Year – W’asem (Diana Hamilton)

Praise Song of the Year – Edin bi agye me (Odehyieba Priscilla)

Hybrid Song of the Year – Things Fall Apart (Kofi Kinaata)

Promising Artist of the Year – Ewura Gold

New Gospel Artist of the Year – Adu Poku Bibi

Best Artist of the Year Diaspora – Fletcher Narh

Best Collaboration of the Year – Agbebolo (Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon)