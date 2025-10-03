‘Electrical Cables Must Meet Quality Standards’

Prof. George Agyei

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has stated emphatically that all electrical cables, manufactured or imported into Ghana must meet acceptable safety and quality standards.

The GSA is therefore taking steps to ensure that consumers of electrical cables in the country will find it easier to verify product quality before making a purchase.

The consumers will be equipped with mobile-friendly verification tools to allow them check the authenticity of the products in real time.

The Director General of GSA, Prof. George Agyei, disclosed this in an interview with journalists after the launch of the Digital Programme for Quality Assessment or Conformity Pilot Project in Takoradi.

He said a mobile application has been designed to help consumers assess the quality of cables produced by local manufacturers.

“We are trying to introduce a Quick Response (QR) codes on electrical products. So that a consumer can use a phone to scan and get some basic information about the products.

“We are trying to pilot the initiative with six electrical manufacturing companies in Ghana and later incorporate foreign ones,” he added.

Prof. Agyei explained that the initiative aims to protect consumers from substandard electrical cables circulating on the market.

He revealed that the Authority is getting feedback which would assist his outfit to correct some challenges with the technology before the initiative is fully implemented in 2026.

“We are still at the design stage and engaging the suppliers to see how best we can all help to resolve the challenges,” he stated.

In a related development, the GSA has begun a nationwide enforcement exercise to remove sub-standard mattresses from the market.

Prof. Agyei said the move is to protect consumers from health risks and ensure fair competition among mattress producers.

He stated that under the Ghana Standards Authority Act, 2022 (Act 1078), it is illegal to manufacture, distribute, or sell any product that does not meet the required Ghana Standard.

He has therefore appealed to consumers to always look for the GSA certification mark on mattresses before buying them.

He also urged the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to ensure that their mattresses are certified before they are put on the market.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi