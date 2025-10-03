Man Suffers Head Injury Over Plantain

Robert Mazini, displaying his head injury

A SLIGHT misunderstanding between two men over a bunch of plantain nearly turned fatal as one of them struck the head of the other man with a big stone.

The victim, who has been identified by the police as Robert Mazini, suffered a deep cut on his head, which required immediate medical attention.

The incident happened at Atwima Koforidua in the Ashanti Region, and the police have intensified their search for the suspect, one Yaw and his wife, to assist in investigations.

Abuakwa District Police Sitrep, confirming the case, said “On 23/09/2025 at about 1810 hours, Robert Mazini of Atwima Koforidua, accompanied by his wife, Felicia Mazini of the same address, reported the case.

“They said same day at about 1750 hours, at his residence at Atwima Koforidua, one Yaw and his wife attacked him (Robert) and struck his head with a stone during a quarrel over a bunch of plantain.”

According to the police, the victim was still bleeding when he visited the station to lodge a complaint, so they (police) quickly issued a medical report form to him to visit the hospital for treatment.

“The complainant, who had sustained severe cut on the head with blood oozing from the injury, was issued with a police medical report form to attend hospital for treatment and report for further action,” the police statement disclosed.

According to the police statement, the case is under investigation and police are making strenuous efforts to trace the culprits to face the law.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi