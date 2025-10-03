NPP Can Bounce Back In 2028 – Former Fomena Chairman

Akwasi Nti

FORMER NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Nti, insists the party can easily recapture power in 2028.

According to him, those who believe the party would stay in opposition for a long time should have second look at their stance, as the NPP has what it takes to bounce back.

Mr. Nti stated that the NPP did a yeoman’s job in political office for eight years and, therefore, have numerous achievements to campaign on to win votes.

“My good friend, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Education Minister, worked to ensure the smooth implementation of the free Senior High School policy, which is a game changer.

“That social intervention programme alone has impacted positively in the lives of thousands of Ghanaians and it can aid our dream of winning power in 2028,” he said on Angel FM.

Akwasi Nti, however, sternly cautioned the NPP against politics of insults, insinuations and name-calling, which has characterised the party’s recent internal elections.

“The politics of insults is not the style of the NPP, so it must stop now,” he said, and added, “the present party leadership should be bold enough to crack the whip on undisciplined party members.”

According to him, if the NPP allow politics of insults and name-calling to persist in the party, it would create deep cracks which would deny them political victory in 2028.

Mr. Nti said as an opposition political party, the NPP should work assiduously to embrace peace and unity so that they could prepare adequately to win the next elections.

“It’s only through total unity that we can realise our ambition of returning to political office. This therefore calls for total unity and oneness ahead of the next polls,” he advised.

He also admonished the NPP members to refrain from fighting or insulting church leaders in the country, since such weird actions could negatively affect the party in 2028.

“These men of God lead and control huge congregations, so if you fight them, bear in mind that you are indirectly fighting against their members too, who will vote against your party,” he added.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi