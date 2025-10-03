Ho Residents Reject Proposed Tariff Hikes

Nana Yaa Jantuah

Residents of Ho have strongly rejected proposed utility tariff hikes, voicing frustration over what they describe as persistent poor services from electricity and water providers.

This came to light during the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) Public Hearing on the 2025–2030 Multi-Year Tariff Review, held at the GNAT Hall in Ho.

The hearing formed part of PURC’s nationwide engagements to gather public views before finalising new tariffs for electricity and water supply across the country.

At the session, citizens lamented that service providers such as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Limited (GWL) have consistently failed to deliver reliable services, yet continue to push for steep tariff increments. Some participants complained that entire households and communities either do not receive regular water and electricity supply or suffer frequent power cuts and poor water flow.

“It is unfair to burden consumers with higher tariffs when service delivery remains unreliable,” Frank Lawoe, a fashion designer noted, reflecting the general sentiment of the gathering.

According to proposals presented at the forum, ECG is demanding a 225% increase, GWL is seeking a 280% adjustment, while the Volta River Authority (VRA) is pushing for a 59% increment. The announcements were met with visible disapproval from the public, who insisted that utility providers should first improve efficiency, ensure stable supply, and resolve longstanding customer concerns before requesting higher payments from already burdened consumers.

Chairperson of the PURC Stakeholder Committee, Nana Yaa Jantuah, clarified that the figures presented are only proposals and not yet approved tariffs. She explained that the Commission will consider technical factors such as crude oil prices, exchange rates, and inflation, alongside public feedback, before making a final decision.

She further assured that PURC will no longer approve tariffs without attaching strict Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), stressing that ECG and the Ghana Water Limited will be held accountable for service delivery.

A major issue raised during the Ho Public Hearing was the destruction of electricity poles by bushfires, which ECG says costs the company over GH¢560,000 annually and disrupts power supply.

Madam Jantuah urged communities to stop bush burning practices, noting that the environmental and utility costs far outweigh any short-term economic benefits.

She added that PURC would intensify public education on energy conservation and environmental protection, while ensuring both utility providers and consumers who flout regulations face sanctions.

The hearings, which have already been held in Kumasi and Koforidua, will continue in other regions as part of efforts to strike a balance between economic realities, consumer protection, and the financial sustainability of utility providers.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho