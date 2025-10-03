Kennedy Agyapong Camp Pushes For Credible Register

Kennedy Agyapong

The campaign team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has called on the Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to put in appropriate measures that will enhance the credibility of the party’s voter register.

According to the team, the move will safeguard the rights of all eligible members, in line with the spirit of inclusivity resolved at the party’s July 2025 Delegates’ Conference.

The team said that, at the Annual National Delegates Conference held in Accra, it was resolved that all former Regional, Constituency and National Officers as well as External Branch Executives, former External Branch Executives, and all former party card-bearing members, including Members of Parliament, Parliamentary Candidates, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) be included in the voter register for the presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

It added that to facilitate the process, the party provided an online registration link and manual forms for all eligible past officers.

The campaign team added that although the registration deadline was initially set for September 19, 2025, it was extended to September 30, 2025, to accommodate members facing challenges.

However, a statement issued by the team and signed by Charles Bissue, Director of Operations, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Campaign, said despite the extension, several eligible past officers have reported difficulties in completing their registration.

The statement mentioned that the problem is primarily due to challenges in obtaining endorsements from constituency chairmen and secretaries.

“These issues risk disenfranchising qualified members who are entitled to participate in the process,” it disclosed.

“To address the problem, we respectfully propose that coordinators of all presidential aspirants within the constituencies meet with constituency party officers to resolve discrepancies and ensure accurate registration,” it added.

The statement indicated that the step will help verify the number of registered members in each constituency before the final voter list is compiled at the national level.

“We trust that the national leadership will treat this matter with the urgency it requires,” the statement pointed out.