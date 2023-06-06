Elijeko Foundation Sponsors Delegation To US Patient Safety Summit

The members of the delegation

Elijeko Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Kumasi, has sponsored a Ghanaian delegation to participate in the 10th edition of the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit in Newport Beach, USA.

The Ghanaian delegation attending the conference comprise of officials who are dedicated to fostering a culture of safety and establishing international connections with like-minded individuals working towards eliminating preventable harm to patients, and healthcare workers.

The annual World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit serves as a platform for various stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, governmental entities, and private stakeholders. Former US President Bill Clinton, who is also the Founder and Board Chair of the Clinton Foundation and a supporter of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, is special speaker at the occasion.

Mr. Andrews Kwabena Nyantakyi, the Founder and CEO of Elijeko Foundation, who led the Ghanaian delegation, reiterated the critical need for hospitals and healthcare institutions in Ghana to prioritise patient safety.

He explained that the sponsorship is informed by the need to solidify the relationship between Elijeko Foundation and the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, as both organisations collaborate in the promotion of patient safety.

“Every patient in Ghana deserves safe and effective care, and reducing preventable deaths should remain paramount,” he added. Medical errors, which can occur at various stages of healthcare provision, including diagnosis, treatment, medication administration, surgical procedures, and communication among healthcare providers, must be addressed. Thus, the participation of the Ghanaian delegation in the summit holds significant importance.

Mr. Nyantakyi was joined by Elijeko Foundation’s Country Director, Ms. Celestina Kalor Abapiri, Mr. Richard Addo, a Pharmacy Technician at Manhyia District Hospital in Ashanti Region and Ms. Kamelin Donkor.

Mr. Joe Kiana, the founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, in his closing remarks, tasked the participants to demand their elected officials to hardwire patient safety into national agenda and align incentives so that hospitals worldwide can put evidence-based practices in place.