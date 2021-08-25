Elikem Kumordzie Renders Public Apology To Ex-Wife Pokello

Actor Elikem Kumordzie has apologised to ex-wife and Zimbabwean star, Pokello Nare for his inability to make their marriage work.

In an Instagram post to wish her a happy birthday on Tuesday August 24, he admitted he messed up and asked for forgiveness.

“I’d like to seize the opportunity to render an apology to you for not consciously holding us down. I slacked a lot and I’m sorry.

When I look at my son I get so much joy and I want to say a Big thank you for taking good care of him also. (I know I owe you a few months maintenance money😘… the building is almost done🙏) .

I think you’ve forgiven me already, otherwise you won’t be so nice with me, But if there’s any spec left, please find a way to remove 🙏. Bless you and enjoy your day… 🥂 . I’ll post a music video of a song I made for you six years ago 🤣,” he wrote under his post.

The photo he shared of himself and Pokello also had message with the inscription; “By all means marry; if you get a good wife, you will be happy; If you get a bad wife you will become a philosopher.

Elikem and Pokello met and fell in love on Season 8 of Big Brother Africa (The Chase) reality show in 2013.

In 2014, he proposed to her on the stage of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards when they were called to present an award and subsequently they got married in June 2015, in a close ceremony in Zimbabwe, her home country.

Then in 2018 the marriage hit the rocks. Some reports alleged that it was Elikem who filed for divorce against Pokello saying he lost affection and love before he declared their relationship “irreparable.”

Then Pokello had been quoted in 2019 for Elikem “wasn’t ready to be a husband. And unfortunately after 4years of trying to be patient with all his transgressions, I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

But now it is beginning to look like he is ready to return to Pokello and be a better husband.

By Francis Addo