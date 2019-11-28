Ellembelle Assembly Supports PWDs

Kwasi Bonzoh (left) presenting the items to George Muzuo

The Ellembelle District Assembly in the Western Region has supported 185 people with disabilities (PWDs) with tools and other pieces of equipment to make them more self-sufficient and improve their living standards.

The items valued at about GH¢80,000 included machines for sewing, deep freezers, ice chests, shoe binding machines, ‘fufu’ pounding machines and white canes.

Some of them also received funds to support their livelihood programmes while others were also registered into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwasi Bonzoh, said the government was determined to help alleviate poverty among people with disabilities and make life bearable for them.

He bemoaned the fact that many PWDs were confronted with several challenges like discrimination and lack of access to quality healthcare and public services.

He also urged those who are into income-generating activities to use the monies given to them judiciously in order to expand their businesses and create employment opportunities for others.

George Muzou, President of PWDs in Ellembelle, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the continued support offered PWDs.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Nkroful