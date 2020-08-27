Ellembelle Community Mining Project Launched

Kwasi Bonzoh addressing the gathering

The District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwesi Bonzo, has explained that the introduction of the Community Mining Programme by the government is to help formalize the small scale mining sector and not only to protect the miners but also to ensure a safe environment.

He said the initiative was to keep out illegal mining from the mining communities in the country and to halt the further destruction of the environment.

“It is also intended to formalize small-scale mining in selected communities across mining regions, with each mining district in the country expected to have at least a community mine,” he added.

Speaking at the official launch of the Community Mining Programme in the district, the Ellembelle DCE indicated that a large parcel of land at Awiebo, in the area, had been designated for the programme.

“I can assure you that the community is up for mining in a formalized way such that it is done in a safe manner and within the laws of the country and for the benefit of all,” he said.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, who launched the programme, commended the chiefs and the people of the Western Region for accepting the programme.

He indicated that some key strategies had been infused into the programme to make it work effectively.

“The strategies include the formation of community mining oversight committees, the adoption of the Small-scale Miners Code of Practice and the provision of support services for community miners,” he said.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, said illegal mining, popularly referred to as galamsey, was not in the interest of the region but in the interest of only a few people, hence the introduction of the community programme which would benefit the workers, the community and the country as a whole.

The Chief of Edwakpole, Nana Asafo Akra II, vowed to resist illegal mining activities outside the newly introduced Community Mining Programme.

“The youth are advised to desist from entering into galamsey, since the more illegal mining takes place, the more harm is caused to our water bodies and the environment in general.”

“Any miner who disobeys us and goes into illegal mining outside the community mining area will be arrested and punished severely in the traditional way in addition to what the law has in stock for him or her to serve as a deterrent to others,” the chief warned.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Ellembelle