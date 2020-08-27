ACMAInaugurates Zonal Councils, Unit Committees

Some of the newly elected zonal council and unit committee officers

THE AYAWASO Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA) has inaugurated two zonal councils and 12 unit committees to help in the running of its affairs at the local level.

At a ceremony held on its forecourt at Kokomlemle in Accra last Wednesday, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mohammed Quaye, swore in duly elected members to their respective units.

He disclosed that the assembly, at its first ordinary meeting held in July this year, approved the establishment of two zonal councils and 12 unit committees for the assembly.

“The setting up of the zonal councils and unit committees is backed by law and the purpose is to ensure the full involvement of the people of our local communities in the decision-making processes of the assembly,” he said.

They are the Alajo-Pigfarm Zonal Council, which comprises of Alajo North and Central, Pig Farm, Nii Nortey Agbo, Quaye Mensah and Kotobabi Electoral Area; and the Mallam Atta Zonal Council, which also comprises of Nkansah Djan, Aryee Diki, Mallam Atta, Akoa Ndor and the Kokomlemle East and West Electoral Areas.

“What is important is that no one person can do the job alone. We need the support of all. We need to respect ourselves and the technocrats who help us implement our policies, programmes and projects. We need to carry and position ourselves well for the task ahead. We need to be selfless and responsible to our core mandates since posterity will not forgive us if we fail our people,” he entreated.

He pledged his unflinching support to the newly inaugurated councils and committees, and assured that his office would soon begin a training session to equip them with the technical know-how to go about their duties effectively.

The role of the unit committees include education, organization of communal labour and ensuring environmental cleanliness, revenue generation, registration of births and deaths, implementation and monitoring of self-help projects among others.

As part of their functions the zonal councils will help the assembly collect revenue, recommend to the district assembly streets and property to be named and numbered, help organize annual congress of the assembly and carry out environmentally friendly projects such as planting of trees.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio