Ellembelle DCE, 4 Others ‘Freed’

The District Chief Executive for Ellembelle Kwasi Bonzoh and four others who were detained by the police for alleged obstruction over the controversial missing excavator saga, have all been granted bail.

The other four suspects were Robert Amoo, Roland Ntiako

Driver, Jef Eduah, Polling station Organizer of NPP and

Francis Akpene, District Small Scale Mining Committee member.

It was gathered that Initially, the DCE alone was granted police inquiry bail but he insisted that all the suspects should also be granted bail.

The lawyer for the suspects, Salomey Erica Abekah speaking to the media said the suspects were charged on different counts but the common one was offensive conduct.

She confirmed that all the suspects had been granted bail but could not tell whether the police had withdrawn the charges.

“I am not aware the police had withdrawn the charges. But I know the police will do their investigations and if they want us to come to court we will do that”, she added.

Meanwhile, the DCE during brief interaction with the media denied all the the charges preferred against them.

The Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who was in the District for days working visit assured the staff of the assembly at a durbar that the DCE would definitely be with them to carryout his official duties.

