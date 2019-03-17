Ellembelle NDC Sacks Administrator Over NPP’s ‘Exposé’

INFORMATION REACHING DGN Online indicates that the Ellembelle’s branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sacked its Administrator, Dr. Orlando Kwafo.

He was in charge of activities of the party’s office at Aiyinasi.

His crime, DGN Online understands, was allowing an NPP Communicator, Mankind Ellembelle to use their local FM to criticize Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah.

Mr. Kofi-Buah is MP for Ellembelle and former Energy Minister under the erstwhile ex-President John Mahama’s administration.

The incident happened Sunday morning, March 17, 2019.

The dismissed officer is alleged to have called the NPP Communicator to the party’s office to use their local FM to talk about politics.

According to a source, the NPP Communicator, Mankind was exposing El Mr. Kofi-Buah for doing nothing for the constituency.

The source said “Mankind was criticizing Armah Kofi-Buah on NDC local FM and eventually, some NDC members in the community stormed there to drag Mankind from the office.”

According to the source, “the NDC angry members numbering seven threatening to beat Mankind but Mankind told them that if they touch him something terrible will happen to them and they became afraid and allowed Mankind to go”.

“After Mankind has left the scene, these NDC members took the party office keys from Dr. Orlando and asked him to go”.

BY DGN Online