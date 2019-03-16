Military, Police Take Over Chereponi After Gun Battle

INFORMATION REACHING DGN Online indicates that police and military patrols have been intensified in some communities within the Chereponi District of the North East Region.

The security beef up follows renewed clashes between Konkombas and Chokosis in the District.

One person had reportedly been shot by unknown attackers.

The Northern Regional Police P.R.O , DSP Mohammed Yusiif Tanko who confirmed the incident, said at about 10.30pm on Friday, police in Chereponi received information that one Jababu Fuad, aged 22, was shot by some unidentified persons at Nawieku, a Chokosi community.

He added that the victim was shot twice, one in the right thigh and another in the right arm and was rushed to Chereponi hospital.

An eyewitness who gave his name simply as Kwame, narrated to DGN Online that last night the one who was shot was in the company of his friend outside his home and decided to go into the bush to attend to nature.

He indicated that when he got closer to the bush , some unknown gunmen appeared and shot him and fled afterwards.

The incident was reported to the police for reinforcement at the community.

Meanwhile , the situation resulted in a fire exchange today between the Konkombas and Chokosis in Chereponi.

Unconfirmed reports have it that about seven houses have been burnt and residents have started fleeing the district.

Upon receipt of the information, the police P.R.O said, police and military personnel were quickly dispatched to the community but the attackers were not met.

DSP Tanko said patrols were intensified in the area to avert reprisal attacks.

Again at about 4.00 am on March 16, 2019, police had information of near violence around Kwame Nansoni, Tambong and Naja.

Security personnel were again deployed to the areas but the people who had gathered in those areas reportedly dispersed as soon as they saw the security personnel.

It will be recall that a fight erupted between the Chokosis and Konkombas over a piece of land in the Chereponi District last year.

The conflict resulted in the burning of over 150 houses, with death toll at about 15.

FROM Eric Kombat, Chereponi