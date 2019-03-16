One Shot In Chereponi’s Reprisal Attacks

DGN ONLINE has gathered that one person has been shot at Nawieni, a Chokosi community in the Chereponi district of the North East region.

According to reports, the injured person has been rushed to the Chereponi government hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness who gave his name simply as Kwame, narrated to DGN Online that last night the one who was shot was in the company of his friend outside his home and decided to go into the bush to attend to nature.

He indicated that when he got closer to the bush , some unknown gunmen appeared and shot him and fled afterwards.

The incident was reported to the police for reinforcement at the community.

The Northern Regional Police P.R.O, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko confirmed the incident to DGN Online.

He said the shooter (s) has not been identified.

Meanwhile , the situation has resulted in a fire exchange today between the Konkombas and Chokosis in Chereponi.

Unconfirmed reports have it that about seven houses have been burnt and residents have started fleeing the district.

It will be recall that a fight erupted between the Chokosis and Konkombas over a piece of land in the Chereponi District last year.

The conflict resulted in the burning of over 150 houses, with death toll at about 15.

DGN Online‭ gathered that pregnant women in some deprived communities in the Chereponi ‬District cannot access any health facility due to the violence.

FROM Eric Kombat, Chereponi