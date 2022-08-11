Elmina Fishing Harbour 89% Complete …Ready In December 2022

The Elmina Fishing Harbour project is 89 percent complete says the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.

According to him, the construction is expected to be completed in December this year.

Speaking to the media after an inspection tour of the project site, the Minister for Transport expressed optimism that the €105million project will be commissioned by the first quarter of 2023.

The fishing port project, financed by the Belgian Government, when completed will have a main fishing harbour, administrative buildings; a shed for the fish market; a shed for fishing net mending; two (2) Cold Stores/ Ice factories; a new slipway for bigger vessels with a boat refurbishment area; a toilet block; a fuel station, a daycare centre and access roads.

The Minister reiterated the President and government’s commitment to develop Ghana’s fishing sector culminating in the development of the twelve (12) fishing ports and fish landing sites across the coastal regions of the country.

“The president is unhappy with the condition our women and men in the fishing industry are working in- very appalling! So he has set out to develop modern and decent working places for our people to work in, that is why we are upgrading this place into a modern fishing harbour,” he averred.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah urged the direct beneficiaries of the fishing port facility to maintain an appropriate maintenance culture when it is handed over for use.

By Vincent Kubi