Elon Musk Declined To Join Twitter Board -CEO

The CEO of Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal, has said that Elon Musk has declined to join the board of the company.

Musk recently bought shares in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder.

With a statement on Monday, Agrawal tweeted, “Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here.”

“We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board continent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best,” part of the statement read.