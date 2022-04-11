Children Among 26 Dead In Latest Nigeria Gang Raid

Gunmen have attacked villages in Nigeria’s central Plateau state killing at least 26 people, with more feared dead.

The attackers on motorbikes stormed at least four remote villages on Sunday in Kanam area in the state, shooting people dead.

Most of the victims were children.

The gunmen also stole cattle and burnt down homes.

Residents say at least 20 bodies have been found in the village of Gyambau while at least six have been recovered in the village of Kyaram.

More killings were reported in the villages of Dungur and Kukawa.

A number of people are still missing and hundreds have been displaced.

The authorities say more security forces are being deployed to the area.

The latest attack comes as Nigeria grapples with a wave of violence by armed gangs who frequently carry out killings and kidnappings for ransom.

By Vincent Kubi

Source: BBC