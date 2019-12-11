Elumis Foundation Supports Agric Ministry With 400 Solar Kits

A US-based non-governmental organization, Elumis Foundation, has supported the Ghanaian Government’s flagship agricultural project, Planting For Food and Jobs (PFJ).

The Foundation on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, donated a total of 400 solar energy kits to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in support of the PFJ initiative.

The energy kits are to be distributed to farmers nationwide under the PFJ scheme who live in communities without electricity

They are to among other things help children of farmers in rural communities to study at night.

Also, they are to help poor farmers connect to the world by aiding them to charge their mobile phones.

The Africa Region Director of Elumis Foundation, Dave Mehta, presented the solar energy kits to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, on behalf of the Foundation.

He expressed profound delight in the PFJ initiative which the Foundation believes is a highly innovative scheme.

Dr. Afriyie-Akoto in a statement to receive the kits, could not hide his satisfaction with the fact that the PFJ programme has been recognized in the US.

He described the donation as a “sign of great generosity.”

He noted that he was going to introduce a competition among villages which are into the PFJ programme.

The PFJ programme was introduced in 2017 and has greatly contributed to food security and the creation of jobs and improvement in livelihoods for several Ghanaians nationwide.

The Agriculture Ministry remains poised to extend the programme to more farmers.

BY Melvin Tarlue