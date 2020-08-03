Emelia Brobbey Drops Video For Fameko Remix

Emelia Brobbey

Popular Ghanaian actress-turned musician, Emelia Brobbey, has officially released her much-anticipated video for the remixed version of her song, Fameko.

The remix, which was released on Friday, July 31, 2020, featured legendary rapper and singer, Prince Bright of Buk Bak.

Ahead of the song’s official release, Ms Brobbey shared snippets of the music video for the song.

The remix with Bright and produced by Dat Beat God happens to be her third song within the eight months that she has been a musician.

Posting the video on her Instagram page, she described Bright as an evergreen legend of Ghana music; reasons why she featured him on the song.

The song and its video are currently making waves on most of the radio and television stations in the country.

The remixed song and its video, which are expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music industry very soon, have so far received some positive reviews from some social media users.

Hopes are that Ms Brobbey will climb up the music chart in a matter of weeks because many music enthusiasts in the country love her song.

The singer, who is also a television presenter with a number of awards to her credit, which include the Best Gallywood Actress and Best Philanthropist at the 3G Awards in New York in 2018, recently opened her new studio, Start Media Studio, to produce her TV talk show programs, Okukuseku and Emelia’s Hour.

By George Clifford Owusu