Bole District Court Remands 90 Year Old Woman’s ‘Killer’

Accused person Latifah Bumaye being escorted by police at Bole District Magistrate Court

Latifah Bumaye, 25, a trader believed to be an associate of Hajia Filipina who allegedly lynched a 90-year-old woman, Madam Akua Denteh, at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, has been arraigned before the Bole District Magistrate Court presided over by Andrew Prince Cudjoe.

The accused person was provisionally charged with murder.

The case prosecutor, chief inspector Abdulai B. Awuni, pleaded with the court to remand the accused person for further investigation.

The judge granted the request of the police prosecutor and demanded the accused be remanded into police custody to reappear in court on August 20, 2020.

The charge was read and explained to the accused person but her plea was not taken.

More Suspects

Five people, who are believed to have participated in the lynching which has since sparked national outrage, have been remanded in police custody by a district court at Bole.

They pleaded not guilty and the court, presided over by Andrew Prince Cudjoe, remanded them until August 20.

The suspects – Haruna Aness, 34; Issaka Tanko, 35; Shaibu Murtala, 29; Sulemana Ali, 35; and Issaka Sachebu, 32, have been charged with conspiracy and murder.

The Chief of Kafaba, Seidu Yahaya, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, has also been granted police inquiry bail.

The police placed a GH¢2,000 reward for anybody that would help in the arrest of the suspects; and yesterday, a benevolent individual placed a GH¢5,000 reward for anybody who could assist the police to arrest Filipina.

Madam Akua Denteh was lynched at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality in the Savannah Region.

The woman was openly beaten to death by Hajia Filipina,the soothsayer with support from a mob in the community.

The main suspect, Hajia Filipina, as at the time of filing this report was still on the run.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole