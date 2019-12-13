Emelia Brobbey Trolled Over Music Career

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey’s decision to add music to her acting career has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media following the release of her debut song titled ‘FamekↃ’.

Different social media users have been trolling her over the new music after she released its video a few days ago.

She has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday, where the platform users posted a lot of comments to mock her.

Emelia is not just one of Ghana’s award-winning actresses but also a talk show host. She hosts Okukuseku on Adom TV and Emelia’s Hour on YouTube.

She, however, shocked everyone when she released the new song in November.

Many thought she was just playing with her followers when she first announced the song, but it turned out otherwise.

Four days ago, she posted a teaser to the song’s video on Instagram and directed traffic to her YouTube page, which seemed to have triggered the latest trolls and subsequently trending on Twitter.

“Can someone tell @EmeliaBrobbey to focus on her acting career because music is not for everyone,” the handle @sintinmedia commented.

“Emelia Brobbey in an interview said she has two more bangers to release before X’mas. Brace yourself for endless tears. We die,” @bra_eko also said.

But Emelia appeared not bothered about the trolls.

“Subscribe and watch the full video on YouTube channel: EmeliasHour Love You For loving me. Thank you all for the support,” she said Wednesday on Instagram.