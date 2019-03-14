Emile Short Commission Presents Report To Akufo-Addo

THE Emile Short Commission of Inquiry which probed the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence and shooting incident has submitted its report to President Akufo-Addo.

The commission submitted the report at the Jubilee House today in Accra.

The commission was constituted by Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, in consultation with President Akufo-Addo, in February 2019.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident occurred on January 31, 2019.

Members of the Commission, including Prof. Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu and Patrick Acheampong, were tasked to find out the cause (s) of the violence.

BY Melvin Tarlue