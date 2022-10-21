Empire Africa Is My Family- Kuami Eugene

Musician, Kuami Eugene has made a statement suggesting he has joined a major music label, Empire Africa.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said Empire Africa is his new family without explaining further what that meant.

“My New Family @EMPIRE @EMPIREAfrica,” he tweeted. Many music followers understood that to mean he has been signed to the label.

Meanwhile, Empire Africa is yet to make an official statement or even make a post to confirm Eugene’s post. Kuami’s announcement has come days after his earlier cryptic tweet got many people to think that he has left Lynx Entertainment, his Ghanaian record label.

The ‘rockstar’ in a now-deleted first tweet said that he tried to stay but he has to leave. “I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro Nipa”, he only wrote.

However many music followers interpreted the cryptic tweet to mean he was leaving Lynx Entertainment.

This followed earlier rumours by A Plus on United Showbiz on UTV that he wanted to exit Lynx Entertainment.

Kuami Eugene joined Lynx Entertainment after his participation in the Season 5 of the 2016 MTN Hitmaker reality competition where he placed the 2nd runner-up in the competition.

He has since produced a lot of hit songs under the record label, played shows in and outside the country, and even won the Artiste of the Year award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.