Confusion Over New GES Director-General Appointment

Dr. Eric Nkansah

There is uneasy calm within some quarters of the educational sector following the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has expressed its dissatisfaction about the appointment and wants it withdrawn immediately.

According to NAGRAT, Dr. Nkansah is not a professional teacher and does not qualify to occupy the position.

This follows the appointment of Dr. Nkansah by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa contract was revoked in a letter dated October 17, 2022.

President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, speaking to the media mentioned that Dr. Nkansah’s appointment must be withdrawn.

According to him, “We are not happy with the appointment because the gentleman who has been appointed is not a teacher. He has no teaching certificate. He is a banking officer. He has not risen through the teaching ranks.”

“We are calling on the government to quickly rescind this decision.”

By Vincent Kubi