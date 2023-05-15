Empress Gifty Drops ‘Awiey3 Pa’

Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter, Empress Gifty, has hit the ground running for 2023 with a new single titled ‘Awiey3 Pa’.

The song, which is her first single for the year, is off her album expected to be released before the end of the year.

Empress Gifty revealed that the song which was written by her colleague, Ewura Abena, was inspired by Jeremiah 29:11 which says “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”

The song preaches a message of motivation that though one’s beginning may look troubled, however, with trust in God, the end will look brighter.

Empress Gifty, in the song, encourages people not to allow themselves to be troubled by what others do or say because their destiny is in the hands of God and not humans.

According to the gospel music heavyweight, this song is expected to touch many lives.

“It is my prayer that my first song of the year impacts your life and gives you a testimony,” she revealed.

The song is available on YouTube and all streaming platforms.

‘Awiey3 Pa’ was recorded, mixed and mastered by renowned producer, Shadrach Yawson.

Other contributors on the song are Lead guitar – Dominic Quarchie, Backing vocals -TMC, Tasha and Nana Yaa, Bass guitar – Dan Grahl,

Drums – Emmanuel Bludo, Keyboards – Shadrach Yawson, Horns – Kuuku Ansong and Studio – Wavebox Studio, Kwashieman in Accra.