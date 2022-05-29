Empress Gifty Joins Fight Against Terrorism

Award-winning gospel musician, Empress Gifty has expressed enthusiasm about joining the fight against terrorism in Ghana.

Last week, the gospel star was named among ambassadors for the ‘See Something Say Something’, a terrorism awareness campaign launched by the National Security Ministry on May 24.

The campaign is among many objectives to put the public on high alert and report suspicious characters in the wake of terrorism threats suspected by security analysts. People are advised to call 999 and report should they notice any suspicious terrorist activity.

Empress Gifty who is otherwise called Gifty Adorye was among the ambassadors announced for the campaign at its launch.

In a statement on Thursday, she said she is honoured to join the fight against terrorism.

“I am honoured to be selected as one of the Ambassadors to champion the terrorism awareness campaign in Ghana.

“‘See something say something is every Ghanaian responsibility to safeguard the security of your community,” she added.

The awareness campaign forms part of the operational strategy, collaborating efforts between security agencies and the citizens to safeguard the country’s borders.

Gifty will be promoting the campaign while she also empowers her follower to be on the alert.

By Francis Addo