I Will Marry You A Million Times- Stacy Amoateng To Okyeame Quophi

Celebrity couple, Okyeame Quophi and Stacy Amoateng have celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 28.

The rapper turned radio & TV host and his wife marked their joyous family occasion by sharing photos and a video slide of their old photos on Instagram.

Both personalities have gushed out about how wonderful they found each in their marriage.

According to Stacy, she would marry Okyeame over and over again if she is presented with an opportunity to re-marry. She, therefore, didn’t regret marrying him.

She wrote, “It’s been 17 amazing years. We have sailed through a lot and still standing. You have had our fair of ups and downs but are still here. If I have to do this all over again, I will still take this ride with you a million times and over. 143 always @quophiokyeame happy 17th-anniversary dear.”

Okyeame on his part said his love for his wife remains the same as it was when they met before they got married. He is holding onto that love forever.

He wrote, “It took me the whole of yesterday to ponder over our 17+ years walk. With a grin on my face, I watched and read your expression and celebration of me. As I lay in my sick bed I draw a deep breath at this hour to openly share my emotion. People say I have stood by you. I say you STAND for me. I know what words mean to you so I choose these carefully. Quophi is bad but Akua is the hardest… My love for you is still fresh like that of Jesus on the altar of sacrifice. It is renewed by every suck of your right breast.

1434L.Happy Anniversary me hemaa.

@stacyamoatenggh.”

The two love birds got married on May 28 2005 and are currently blessed with three children; two girls, Calista Meusique Amoateng, Beyonce Afia Dankwah Amoateng and a boy, Josiah Ian Kobby Amoateng.

After 17years their love for each other remains intact.

