Nigerian Arrested For Serving Eba To Prisoner With Tramadol

The Police at Kaneshie in Accra are holding a Nigerian female suspect, identified as Blessing Jeremiah for allegedly smuggling drugs into the cells.

According to reports, the lady came to the charge office with Eba and an Okro soup to be served to a remand prisoner in cells.

However, two of the Police Officers who were on duty sensed something suspicious and conducted search on her.

The Police ended up founding a substance suspected to be Indian Hemp, 4 sticks of matches, 9 capsules of suspected tramadol, and four pieces of cigarettes concealed in the meal.

She was later arrested and detained to assist police investigations.

Meanwhile, the exhibits have since been retained for evidential purposes.

BY Daniel Bampoe