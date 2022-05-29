New Bridge Over River Pra 60% Complete

The construction of a new bridge over River Pra along the Twifo Praso-Dunkwa Road, 175m (Lot 7) is currently about 60 percent completed.

The total length of the bridge is 160m, having 3 spans of 45m, 70m and 45m.

The new bridge replaces the old one which was an existing Steel Truss and Concrete railway bridge which was adapted for vehicular use.

The width of the old bridge did not allow for the passage of a two-directional flow of traffic at a particular time.

The Project is expected to be completed in March 2023.