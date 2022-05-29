Armed Robbers Kill Lawyer On Bole Bamboi Highway

Lawyer Richard Badombia’s vehicle

Armed robbers have allegedly shot and killed one Richard Badombia , a lawyer with LARTEY, BADOMBIA & CO. ASSOCIATES between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities near “Part-8” junction in the Savannah region.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Adjekum Owusu, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said On May 28,2022 one Michael Badombia accompanied by Gloria Badombia and Hilarious Badombia came to the Banda Nkwanta Police Post and reported that they were on board a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GN 9890-17, driven by Richard Badombia, now deceased together with a “Bull-Dog”, travelling from Accra to Jirapa.

According to him, on reaching a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities, on the Bole-Bamboi highway, three armed men emerged from the bush and signalled them to stop and while slowing down, one of the armed men ask “are they Policemen ?” and immediately shot at Richard Badombia.

He indicated that the vehicle veered off the main road into the offside of the bush, hit a tree and came to a halt.

The armed men followed and tried to open the doors of the vehicle to have entry into same but the bull dog barked at them and they bolted.

Inspector Owusu stated that Police patrol team rushed to the scene upon reaching the report with Michael Badombia at a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities near “Part-8” junction.

He revealed that police combed the area but did not find the suspected armed men but Police, however, saw a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GN 9890-17, in a bush at the offside of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities on the Bole-Bamboi highway with deceased Richard Badombia behind the steering wheel with pellet wounds spread over his left cheek.

The body has since been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, informants and community members of Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri have been alerted to assist Police with relevant information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bole Bamboi