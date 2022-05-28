NPP polls: Wontumi Retains Ashanti Chairmanship Position

Incumbent Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako commonly called Chairman Wontumi retains his position in the just-ended Regional Executives elections of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) through what many describe as silence majority votes.

Chairman Wontumi, though noted to be loud in all angles but went into this elections with less talk but hard work to emerge victorious.

He obtained majority of the votes cast compared to his close contennder, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, affectionately called Coka in the polls held today Saturday May 28, 2022.

At the end of the elections, Wontumi reportedly had most of the votes in all the four zones to retain his position as the Regional Chairman compared to what Coka got.

The elections was without drama as confusion rocked the polls which resulted in high tension at the voting grounds.

Some well-built men have vowed not to allow members of the students’ wing of the party, Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) to participate in the exercise at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The group of well-built men was alleging the self-acclaimed members who came in to vote are not members of TESCON.

This follows concerns by some TESCON members over the omission of their names and the inclusion of persons who are either not members of TESCON or from non-accredited TESCON institutions.

Interestingly, in the heat of the argument, a known serial caller of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, Kwabena Nyame reportedly brought in a bottle of Schnapp and rained curses on persons purporting to be members of TESCON wanting to take part in the voting.

Earlier, the Election Committee held a series of meeting with stakeholders to address outstanding concerns regarding the electoral album to be used for the elections.

There were concerns by some members of TESCON and the NPP Council of Elders in the region over the omission of names in their list.

The contest in the Ashanti Region was originally scheduled for Friday, but was rescheduled with a change in venue from the Regional Coordinating Council to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Find below the reesults from some of the zones in the region.

Ashanti Regional Elections Zone 2

Odeneho 111

Wontumi 112

Zone 3

Wontumi 106

Odeneho 52

Ashanti Regional Elections Zone 1

Wontumi 115

Odeneho 75

Ashanti Regional Elections Zone 1, 2 & 3

Wontumi 333

Odeneho 238

By Vincent Kubi