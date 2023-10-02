EMY Africa Awards Honoured

Kojo Soboh receiving his award

EMY Africa Awards, the continent most distinctive awards scheme, has won the Best Events Setup award at the just-ended Africa Events Awards (AEA) 2023, which took place at the South African High Commission’s residence in Accra.

The organisers of the EMY Africa Awards, who grabbed multiple nominations at this year’s AEA including Africa Most Prestigious Event, Event of the Year, among others, won Best Event Setup of the Year beating the likes of Abryanz Style and Fashion, Uganda, South Africa Music Awards, Cairo International Film Festival, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), 3Music Awards, and Dior Fashion Show.

In his acceptance speech, the founder of EMY Africa and Carbon AV, Kojo Soboh, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the Africa Events Awards for recognising the EMY Awards scheme and its team for its years of honouring men who work tirelessly to create the enabling atmosphere for a prosperous Africa.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to the event organisers for this recognition. When we created the EMY Awards, our goal was to create a platform that inspires greatness. I am grateful to God and to my able team for how far we have come,” he said.

The EMY Africa is an awards event dedicated to honouring remarkable African men and personalities for their exceptional accomplishments, substantial contributions, and inspirational endeavours that foster positive change across the continent and beyond.

This year’s edition of the awards is set to take place on Saturday, October 14 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke