Apprise Music Gets New Chief Operations Officer

Grace Nyele Mensah

Apprise Music, the premier digital music distribution service provider, has appointed Ms. Grace Nyele Mensah as the Chief Operations Officer (COO) and will report directly to Michael Bamfo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apprise Music & Media.

In her new position as COO, Ms. Grace Nyele Mensah will be in charge of managing critical facets of the company, such as artiste services, publishing administration and media relations.

The company’s dedication to developing and advancing internal talent to spearhead the charge in fostering growth and success within the quickly developing African music scene is exemplified by this promotion.

Apprise Music Distribution is firmly committed to building an inclusive workplace and advancing equitable employment opportunities.

Apprise Music Distribution has made a name for itself as a major force in the music distribution market because of its extensive global network of partners and services.

Since its inception, the company has remained dedicated to providing independent artistes and labels with the necessary tools, services, and support needed to thrive in the modern music landscape.

As the new Chief Operations Officer, Ms. Mensah’s expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the company’s continued growth and success, further solidifying Apprise Music Distribution as a trailblazer in the African music industry.