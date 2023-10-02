Lilwin, Lasmid Drop ‘Y3b3 Y3 Yie’

Lilwin and Lasmid

With the festive season fast approaching, Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah has dropped another banger titled “Y3b3 Y3 Yie.”

The song, which features reigning New Artiste of the Year Lasmid, triggers a spirit of hope for the hopeless and represents a breath of new life.

Since it release last Friday, the song has dominated social media trends, with users joining the challenge.

The new single, produced by renowned beatmaker Apya, comes along with some hard-hitting kicks and is incorporated with guitars, violins, drums, and electronic keyboard sounds.

The duet between Lilwin and Lasmid on the new tune sounds refreshing, with the latter dropping some astounding vocals.

The lyrics of the song are uplifting, taking one’s spirits from gloomy states to a better understanding of God’s undying love for believers and how he demonstrates his prowess even in difficult times.

Accompanying this song is a lyric video for easy consumption and appreciation, and it is available on YouTube and all streaming platforms.