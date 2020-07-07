EMY Awards: Ernest Bediako, Others Honoured

Ernest Bediako Sampong

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ernest Chemists, Ernest Bediako Sampong, was crowned the Ultimate man of the year last Saturday night at this year’s edition of the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa awards.

Mr. Sarpong won the Ultimate prize at the awards ceremony to recognize him as a total symbol of greatness and an inspiration to the young.

The event, which was the fifth edition, was held at the Kempinski Hotel to honour a number of personalities in society who had distinguished themselves in the development and progress of families, societies and the African continent at large.

This year’s event was held in a virtual form due to the restriction placed on public gatherings. It was aired on Joy Prime and on all the EMY social media platforms.

It witnessed historic live musical performances from award winning performing artistes such as Akwaboah Jnr., Efya, King Promise and Joe Mettle.

At the ceremony, personalities such as popular radio presenter, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana; comedian, Clemento Suarez; Zionfelix Adomako of Zionfelix.com; Cecil Sunkwa-Mills of Multi Choice Ghana among others were honoured.

Since 2016, EMY Africa has celebrated the best in men’s achievements across local industry, community, culture and public service. Dozens of men and personalities from all ages and walks of life have been honoured for their abilities, initiatives and contributions to society.

Below is the full list of winners:

Mr. Ernest Bediako Sampong – Ultimate Man of the Year

Woman of the Year Award – Marafatu Abiola Bawuah

Man of the Year Entertainment Award – Clemento Suarez

Man of Courage Award – Charles Narh Teye

Man of the Year Entertainment Africa Award – Ayodeji Richard Makun (AY)

Media Excellence Award – Mr Cecil Sunkwa-Mills

Man of Style Award – Kweku Boateng Akuoku

PAV Ansah Communicator Award – Zionfelix Adomako

Man of the Year Agriculture Award – Mr Charles Gyamfi

Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof. Stephen Adei

Brand of the Year Award – Chocolate Clothing by Kwaku Bediako

Discovery of the Year Award – Founders of Afrochella

Humanitarian Award – Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell

Special Recognition Award for Tourism Marketing and Promotion – Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey

The EMY Salute

Noguchi Memorial Institute

Ghana Medical Association

Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association

Pte Hammond

Joy Learning

Covid-19 Private Sector Fund

By George Clifford Owusu