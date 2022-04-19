EMY Calls For Entries

The organisers of the annual Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards have officially opened nominations for this year’s edition of the awards event for men across Africa.

The awards scheme is created to celebrate distinguished men every year in diverse fields who are committed to societal progress on or around Father’s Day.

EMY Africa also gives complementary awards to deserving women who are pushing the boundaries and shattering the glass ceiling in their respective fields. According to the board, all the award categories have been clearly defined on the website, https://t.co/SQhsKwvzbl, to make nominations easy.

The categories include the PAV Ansah Communicator Award, Man of the Year (Sport, Style, Technology, Health, Agriculture, Music, Africa, and Ghana), Discovery of the Year, Brand of the Year, Actor of the Year, The Creative Arts Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Diasporan Award, Citizen Ghana Award, Osagyefo Pan African Peace Award, Media Excellence Award, Young Achiever (Male, Female), Women of the Year (Ghana, Africa) Men Group/Club of the Year, Continental Icon Award, and the Settler Award.

Others include the Rig Award (Oil and Gas), Magnate Award, Designer of the Year, Man of Courage Award, Special Recognition Award, and the Green Corporate Award sponsored by A Rocha Ghana.

Since 2016, EMY Africa has celebrated the achievements of outstanding men across various industries, communities, cultures, and public service. Dozens of men from all ages and walks of life have been honoured for their abilities, initiatives, and contributions to society.

Past recipients of the EMY Africa Awards have been inspirational men with accomplished or budding careers who have made important contributions to the country. The awards board has recognised men such as John Agyekum Kufuor, Sir Sam Jonah, Professor Joseph H.K. Nketia, Azumah Nelson, and Adebola Williams.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke