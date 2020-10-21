EndSARS: Nana Calls For Calm In Nigeria

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for calm and the use of the dialogue in resolving the impasse over police brutality in Nigeria.

He made the call via a post on Facebook on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

He wrote: “I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria.”

“I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform. Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

President Akufo-Addo is the current Chairman of ECOWAS.

Under the brief tenure, the sub-region has recorded increasing cases of violence including political uprising in Mali, secessionist activities in Ghana and the ongoing protests in Nigeria.

By Melvin Tarlue