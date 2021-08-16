Energy Minister unveils Ghana’s pavilion at OTC 2021

The Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has unveiled Ghana’s

pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2021.

This year’s OTC is taking place in Houston, Texas, USA.

Dr. Prempeh cut the ribbon on Monday, August 16, 2021, to mark the official unveiling of Ghana’s delegation pavilion at the OTC.

He was joined by senior officials of the Ministry of Energy and relevant sector agencies for the ribbon-cutting event.

The Ghanaian delegation is expected to project the enormous investment opportunities in Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

The OTC is an annual event that provides an opportunity for energy professionals to meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.

The OTC has expanded technically and globally with the Arctic Technology Conference, OTC Brazil, and OTC Asia.

Speaking at the event, the minister said “we have the most exciting opportunity coming, called the Petroleum Hub of Ghana where a huge area of Ghana’s land has been acquired through executive instrument for companies to come and invest in the petroleum chemical sector, basically in the downstream sector, whether is plastic, fertilizer, lubricant among many others.”

According to him, it will create an enabling environment for investors to participate to create more jobs in Ghana to improve the country’s economy.

He added that there are well fined concession and operators in Ghana and even finding more oil and gas than anticipated.

He stated further that Ghana gas remains one of the foremost companies on the downstream sector monetizing gas for the country adding that the country has well refined concession and operators in finding more oil and gas.

Dr Prempeh explained that the country has the preferential tariff for industries that will utilize the gas, for companies like fertilizers, plastics, glass, cement, power, iron ore to steel and bauxite to aluminum and so on.

He called on investors to invest in Ghana’s oil and gas sector to generate enormous opportunities in the energy sector in promoting economic development.

By Annie Wharton Savage