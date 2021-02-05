Eno Barony Drops New Album

Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper and songwriter, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known in showbiz as Eno Barony, has officially released her latest album titled Ladies First.

The 11-track album featured some of the celebrated female artistes such as Efya, Becca, Wendy Shay, AK Songstress, Dedebah, G Kueen, Erza Tamaa and Queen Bars.

All the songs on the album are available on the various digital stores for fans to download.

Some of the songs on the album include, God is A Woman, What’s Up, Enough is Enough, My Dear, Yentie Obiaa, Missing You, Had I known, Br3br3, Aseda, Up and Running among others.

With a number of hit songs to her credit, the rapper believes that the album will make an impact on the music scene very soon because all the songs are very inspiring and educative.

Eno Barony shot her way into the limelight a few years ago, and she is among a few female Ghanaian artistes who have grown to become reliable artistes on the local music scene.

Also known as the ‘Rap Goddess’, Eno Barony released her first single, Wats Ma Name and also Tonga, the remix of the track Tonga by Joey B featuring Sarkodie in 2014 lifted her into the limelight.

She later recorded more songs including Megye Wo Boy in 2015, in which she collaborated with Abrewa Nana.

In 2016, she recorded a single, Daawa with Shatta Wale and also worked with hiplife rapper Kwaw Kese on a single titled Gari.

Other collaborations also featured singles Touch the Body with Stonebwoy and King of Queens with Medikal.

In 2017, she released a song titled Juice Me, followed by another single with Ebony Reigns, titled Obiaa Ba Ny3.

The rapper won the best female rapper award at the 2020 edition of African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

She beat nine other contenders across the continent such as Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Moonaya (Senegal), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Bombshell Grenade (Zambia), Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya), Askia (Cameroon), Candy Bleakz (Nigeria), Keko (Uganda) and Rouge (South Africa) to win the award.

Out of 25 nominations for Ghana, Eno Barony was the only artiste who took home an award.

By George Clifford Owusu