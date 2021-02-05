Pzeefire Throws ‘Like So’ Social Media Challenge

Pzeefire

The Speech Production signee, David Ayuba, popularly known on stage as Pzeefire, has thrown a social media challenge of the Like So music live version of his current jam which features musician SpcGhst in this month of love.

According to Pzeefire, COVID-19 has made it difficult to hug, touch or kiss, making it difficult to celebrate love in February.

“With social distancing being the new normal, entertainers need to adopt a new ways of engaging their fans in other to keep our fan base active,” he said, adding, “If we are not careful this new world order will make us relegate love to the back burner and that will be dangerous for our psyche as humans.”

The Flashy Lights hitmaker has planned to offer free dinner to the best couple that will be able to sing Like So most romantically, and therefore urged fans to tag @pzeefire on all social media handles with their performances.

Pzeefire said the one with the most likes and views would obviously get the treat on February 14, 2021 to celebrate love, adding, “Love is everything and everything is love so let’s continue to grow in love no matter the situation.”

Pzeefire is a natural performer with good stagecraft and is known for hit songs such as like Blessings, Big Emotions, Drink, Flashy Lights, and recently Suffer Suffer.

Many music fans see him as a real music icon whose presence will boost the image of African music on the international scene.

With the world market as the scope in mind, he spent the year 2018 growing himself professionally as a musician and releasing singles like Duro and Good Times.

In 2019, he joined the label/ publishing house, Speech Production to release Flashy Lights, I Got You, Ten Stacks, and finally, his Debut EP titled Hustle & Heart which went to the No.1 spot on the iTunes alternative music chart.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke