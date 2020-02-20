Ensuring All Ghanaian Children Get Secondary Education Is Irresistible – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that the need to ensure that all Ghanaian children get secondary school education is irresistible.

He made this known in Parliament in apparent response to critics of the Free SHS policy.

Former President John Mahama has been threatening to scrap the free SHS Policy when voted back to power.

But President Akufo-Addo who is delivering his fourth State Of The Nation Address in Parliament has reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining the policy which is benefiting thousands of Ghanaian children.

BY Melvin Tarlue