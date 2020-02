Ghana Premier League

President Nana Akufo-Addo has passionately appealed to Ghanaians to once again embrace the Ghana Premier League.

Delivering his fourth State of The Nation Address in Parliament on February 20, he urged “let’s bring back the love.”

The President noted that his government to intervene to sanitize the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which was infested with corruption.

BY Melvin Tarlue