We’re Putting Emphasis On Roads In 2020 – Prez

Road Construction in 2020

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated that his administration will this year place great emphasis on the construction of roads.

Like the success of the Year of Return in 2019 which has been tagged the decade of Return, 2020 will bring about the success of roads construction, he observed.

According to him, when 2019 was declared as the Year of Return, it was not because Africans in the diaspora had not returned to the continent since they left but because there was the need to place emphasis on return to the continent.

In the same vein, he said, when 2020 was declared the year of roads, it was not because roads have not been constructed in Ghana but because there was the need to place emphasis on the construction of roads.

He recounted that most frequent complaints that get to him from constituents are the complaints of roads.

He explained that Ministry of Roads and Highways has published the number of critical roads the government is planning to undertake.

He mentioned some of the roads one of which is in honor of former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

BY Melvin Tarlue