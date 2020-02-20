Things Are Working In Ghana – Says Nana

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has pointed out that Ghana has been restored onto the path of prosperity.

According to him, his government has succeeded in fixing the broken economy it inherited in 2017.

In concluding his fourth State of The Nation Address (SONA) on February 20, 2020, he said “We have fixed the broken economy.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo observed that “We have sanitized the banking sector.”

“Our industrial transformation is on,” he added.

“Things are working in Ghana and Ghana is surely changing,” according to him.

BY Melvin Tarlue