Parliament of Ghana

Parliament is expected to debate President Nana Akufo-Addo’s fourth State Of The Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Mr. President Akufo-Addo delivered his fourth SONA on Thursday, February 20, on the floor of Parliament.

The debate of the address is expected to last for one week.

After the debate by the Business Committee of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Ocquaye, stated that a report would be sent to the President.

BY Melvin Tarlue