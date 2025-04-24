Enterprises Urged To Drive Innovation With AI Business Strategy

Bernard Acquah

Chief Information Officer at MTN Ghana, Bernard Acquah, has urged enterprises to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their overall business strategy, rather than treating it as a solely technical issue for the IT department.

Speaking at this year’s Chief Technology Innovation Officers (CTIO’s) roundtable conference, Mr. Acquah said this approach ensures AI initiatives align with business goals, drive meaningful impact, and deliver value across the organisation, stating that enterprises stand a chance of unlocking their full potential and achieving significant benefits, such as improved operational efficiency, enhanced customer experience, and increased competitiveness.

“AI should be driven by business needs and goals, rather than just technical possibilities, which requires collaboration between business leaders, IT, and other stakeholders to ensure alignment and effective implementation. This can drive business growth, improve customer experience, and enhance competitiveness, rather than being just a technical tool,” he said.

Mr. Acquah emphasised that AI is not just about replacing manual work but about redesigning workflows to be radically smarter. “Augment, don’t replace” is the mantra, focusing on enhancing humans’ capabilities rather than simply automating tasks.

He noted that every government ministry and business needs to maintain data, creating a vast number of opportunities for data scientists. “By leveraging AI and data analytics, businesses can unlock new possibilities and drive innovation, while also creating opportunities for data scientists and other professionals.”

MTN Ghana’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer,Angela Mensah-Poku, emphasized the company’s commitment to solving African business problems through digital solutions. “At MTN, we focus on solutions to African business problems and partner with the local tech ecosystem to ensure our digital solutions are fit for purpose.”

Ms. Mensah-Poku highlighted the importance of collaboration and community-led solutions. “We’re deliberate about our focus on youth and digital inclusion. Our digital literacy program has been running for years, providing access to online courses and training in areas like AI, law, and data analytics.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke