Envoys, Others Grace Peace Symposium

A section of the dignitaries during the programme

The envoys of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman NuhuSharubutu were among the many dignitaries who graced the International Peace Day symposium last week Tuesday in Accra.

The Light Foundation, a faith based non-governmental organisation which organisedthe symposium on the theme: ‘Fortifying Intercultural and Interfaith Cohesion for National Development’, also hosted the General Secretary of the Peace Council, George Amoh; General Secretary of the Christian Council, Dr. Cyril Fayose; traditional and religious leaders; civil society organisations and the media.

The commemorative programme aimed, according to the organisers, atstrengthening national socio-cultural and religious tolerance in Ghana.

The National Chief Imam in his message, called on Ghanaians to be grateful to Allah for making Ghana a peaceful nation. He admonished Ghanaians that “when we speak, let us be conscious of the tone and context of our speech because Allah has indicated in the Quran, we should speak to people on terms that are best.”

The General Secretary of the Christian Council, Reverend Dr. Cyril Fayose said the clergy will always champion causes aimed at fostering peace in the country.

The Executive Director of the Light Foundation, Sheikh Abubakar Ali Napari called for a concerted approach in maintaining the ideals of peace in Ghana while cautioning the youth to be mindful of persons who tend to incite or recruit them to perpetuate violence. He added that, the Foundation’s doors are always open for further collaborations on areas such as peace promotion, security, skills development and provision of potable water.

The Light Foundation also honoured the National Chief Imam with a citation for his outstanding leadership and strong commitment to promoting peace beyond the frontiers of religion and ethnicity.