EOCO Arrests 49 Nigerians For Human Trafficking

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has arrested a human trafficking syndicate consisting of 49 Nigerians, including 45 victims of human trafficking and four traffickers.

The suspects were apprehended in Accra and are believed to have been involved in cyber-crime related activities.

Following the screening of the suspects, it was discovered that the victims were lured into the country with promises of job opportunities, only to be coerced into engaging in cyber-crime activities upon their arrival.

The traffickers subjected their victims to various forms of physical torture and abuse to force them into subjugation.

During the operation, the law enforcement agencies recovered 70 laptop computers, two saloon cars, 51 mobile phones, nine internet modems, and other gadgets from the suspects in their hideouts. The rescued victims have been repatriated to Nigeria to reunite with their families, while the four traffickers, Godstine Omoruyi, Junior Nosa Omoruyi, Marvelous Omoruyi, and Evbuomwan Idowu, have been arraigned before the court to face justice.

The arrest followed intelligence obtained by the Office that some young Nigerians had been trafficked into the country.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office is a specialized agency established to monitor and investigate economic and organized crimes in Ghana. It cooperates with relevant foreign or international agencies in furthering its objectives, including prosecuting offences and recovering the proceeds of crime.

The arrests have been commended by the authorities, who have praised the work of the EOCO for their swift response to such organized crime in their fight against human trafficking.

The public has also been urged to report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities to help end this menace.

By Vincent Kubi